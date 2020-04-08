Competition: Vysocany housing, Prague

The free-to-enter, two-stage competition invites local and international architects to submit ‘impressively distinct’ proposals for a development featuring around 250 residential units along with additional commercial and non-commercial spaces.

The 24,200m² scheme will transform the site of a former meat processing factory on Sokolovská Street in the centre of Vysočany, which is on the eastern outskirts of the Czech capital. Five shortlisted teams will each receive €6,000 to participate in the design phase of the competition.

In its brief, Penta Real Estate says that ‘in a difficult time’ it is ‘inviting local and foreign architects and architectural studios to participate in an open, international architectural and urban design competition. The aim of the competition is to find the best solution to complete a residential block in the western part of Prague’s Vysočany district.

‘We aim to create a unique outcome that will be impressively distinct from neighbouring projects, create enhanced surroundings for future residents and add at least 250 apartments to the site. We are confident that our project – defined by its location in a pleasant neighbourhood of Vysočany and with quality access to the city centre – has strong potential to transform this area into an attractive, convenient, and comfortable place to live.’

Vysočany is a post-industrial suburb in East Prague which has become a popular residential area in recent decades. Penta Real Estate is one of the largest independent developers in Czech and Slovakia, and has worked on previous schemes by Serie Architects and Fuksas.

Ten years ago, Zaha Hadid Architects won an international competition held by the developer for a high-rise ‘Sky Park’ development in Bratislava.

The latest competition focuses on the northern half of a large urban block formerly occupied by a meat processing factory and already partially cleared for redevelopment.

Initial applications must include a portfolio, details of relevant previous experience, references and a sketch concept. Five shortlisted teams will receive €6,000 each to participate in the design phase of the competition.

Judges will include Peter Vodrážka of the Slovak University of Technology in Bratislava and Pascal Cornips of Dutch practice Benthem Crouwel Architects. An overall winner will be announced on 21 July.

The deadline for applications is 10am local time (CET) on 11 May.

How to apply

View the competition website for more information

Contact details

Penta Real Estate

Florentinum

Na Florenci 2116/15

110 00 Prague

Tel: +420 225 101 110

Email: prague@pentarealestate.com