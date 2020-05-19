Competition: Vilnius athletics complex

The Vilnius Development Company has launched an international contest for a new €15m waterfront sports centre

The competition invites architects to draw up proposals for a landmark new multi-purpose facility on a prominent site overlooking the River Neris around two kilometres north east of the city’s UNESCO World Heritage-protected old town.

The new 9,000m² facility will host up to 400 athletes at any time with facilities for athletics, football, basketball, rugby, tennis and other sports. The competition is the fifth to be held by the city in collaboration with the Architects Association of Lithuania in the past two years.

A spokesperson for the project said: ‘The building shoud host and athletics exercise and warm-up premises, places for trade and catering, and ancillary administrative areas. It should be adapted to host up to 400 athletes, footballers, basketball players, rugby players, tennis players and others.

’The total planned maximum number of people (including athletes, spectators, service staff, and coaches) in the building must be up to 600 at a time. The building must be integrated harmoniously into the environment, be functional, and save energy, be durable and fulfill the requirements of a modern and innovative athletics arena.‘

Vilnius it the capital and largest city in Lithuania. The competition focuses on creating a new athletics centre in the waterfront Žirmūnai area which has been home to the Tuskulėnai Manor complex since the nineteenth century.

The new building will be constructed close to the historic house on land which has been used for practising sports since the 1980s. Proposals must be no higher than 15 metres so as to protect panoramas showing the old town and should be fully accessible.

The latest contest comes less than a year after Spain’s Arquivio Architects won an international competition endorsed by the UIA for a new €52 million Lithuanian National Concert Hall in Vilnius.

The project, planned to complete in 2023, will create a new headquarters for the Baltic state’s symphony orchestra and other classical companies on the prominent Taurus Hill overlooking the River Neris.

In 2017, Adam Khan Architects and Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios were among three teams named joint-winners in an international contest to design a £26.4 million concert hall in Lithaunia’s second city, Kaunas.

Applications for the latest commission will be judged on their urban integrity, originality of idea, and innovation with regards approaches to sustainability. The overall winner will receive €9,000 and a second prize of €7,000 and third prize of €4,000 will also be awarded.

Submissions must be in Lithuanian and the deadline for applications is 10am local time on 30 June.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Česlava Vaznienė

Vilnius Development Company

19 Algirdo Street

Vilnius

LT-03219

Lithuania

Email: ceslava.vazniene@vilniausvystymas.lt

Tel: +370 52506079