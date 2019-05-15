Competition: Viinikanlahti masterplan, Tampere

The City of Tampere has launched an international ideas contest to re-masterplan a prominent waterfront site in suburban Viinikanlahti

Open to everyone – the two-stage competition seeks ‘high-quality and functional’ proposals to transform a 387,946m² former waterworks in the south of Finland’s second city into a new sustainable community for 3,000 residents.

The call for concepts aims to identify an integrated housing and leisure solution which takes account Viinikanlahti’s unique land, water and shoreline. The winning scheme will form the basis of a masterplan for the site where construction is expected to begin in 2024 and complete by 2035.

According to the brief: ‘The lakeside district of Viinikanlahti will extend the city centre towards the south. The location and the scenery are perfect for most interesting combinations of modern urban housing, flexible future-oriented services and other functions, as well as innovative urban green solutions on waterfront. Smart urban traffic and infrastructure, low-carbon building activities and solutions based on a vibrant urban culture will be appreciated.

‘In the future, the lakeside district of Viinikanlahti may provide a home for at least 3,000 inhabitants. Lakeside recreational areas and activities may even be offered to higher numbers of inhabitants and visitors. This brilliant development project has been launched as the waste water treatment plant will leave the area by 2025. The unique location is waiting for the best urban and landscape planning ideas and innovations. In the first stage, competitors are tasked with designing a comprehensive plan for the area on a conceptual level – a vision for the future of the area.’

Located around 168 kilometres north of the capital Helsinki, Tampere is the second largest settlement in Finland with more than 370,000 inhabitants. By 2040 the local population is expected to increase to 480,000.

The competition focuses on a former agricultural site overlooking Lake Pyhäjärvi which was transformed into a sewage treatment plant in the 1970s. The plant – which is being replaced by other facilities elsewhere – is expected to be replaced with a new residential-led development with integrated leisure facilities.

Proposals for the site must create a new ‘city-centre-like, safe and ecological’ district for at least 3,000 residents. A continuous green environment connecting the new development to existing waterfront open spaces in the city will also be required.

The latest competition comes two years after Schauman & Nordgren Architects and Mandaworks won an open contest to re-masterplan Hiedanranta Bay nearby.

The overall winner of the Viinikanlahti contest will receive a €90,000 prize while a second prize of €75,000 and three further prizes worth €45,000 each will also be awarded. The competition language is English and the deadline for applications is 3pm local time on 27 September.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

City of Tampere

0211675-2

Tampereen kaupunki

Kirjaamo

Aleksis Kiven katu 14-16 C

PL 487

33101 Tampere

Suomi Finland

Email: pekka.ranta@tampere.fi