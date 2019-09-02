Competition: Vicarage Lane, Ashford

The ‘skilled, experienced and innovative’ team selected for the estimated £850,000 contract to regenerate a former bingo hall and car park located on Vicarage Lane close to St Mary the Virgin Church in the centre of the historic Kentish settlement.

The project will part-demolish the building to open up a view of the neighbouring church and create a new120-capacity events venue; a public square and footpath; 61 residential units, and shops, restaurants and cafés. Initial proposals for the scheme have already been developed to RIBA Stage 2 by Ash Sakula Architects.

According to the brief: ‘Ashford Borough Council is seeking a skilled, experienced and innovative architect to bring forward the mixed-use town centre redevelopment known as Vicarage Lane. This procurement is concerned with testing the architects skills, experience, innovation and their financial terms to enable the council to select a preferred architect.

‘It is currently envisaged that the scheme will be developed based on the Ash Sakula concept design, which has been developed to RIBA Stage 2 light and that scheme evolution and optimisation will be taken forward through design development.’

Ashford is a major communications and retail hub in the centre of Kent. Over the past decade it has witnessed a 14.9 per cent increase in its population, linked to the creation of a new high-speed rail link to London St Pancras.

Last year Carl Turner Architects won a competition to design a £650,000 food hub and business centre in the town. The project will transform a prominent 1,288m² plot next to Ashford International Station and a short distance from the bingo hall on Vicarage Lane.

The latest project, planned to complete in 2023, aims to transform the town centre into a ‘thriving’ environment with enjoyable experiences for residents and visitors at ‘daytime, evening and at night’.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on price. The deadline for applications is 2.30pm on 2 October.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Ashford Borough Council

Civic Centre

Tannery Lane

Ashford

TN23 1PL

Tel: +44 1233333311

Email: procurement@ashford.gov.uk