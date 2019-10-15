Competition: Vicarage Field masterplan, Hailsham

The winning team will receive around £720,000 to masterplan the site of the Vicarage Field shopping centre which was purchased by the local authority two years ago. The appointed firm will also draw up RIBA Stage 2 concepts and submit an outline planning application.

The project, planned to complete in 2025, will deliver a mix of retail, leisure, civic and residential uses on the site and on a neighbouring plot also owned by the council. The project aims to improve ‘footfall and dwell-time’ in the town centre and will include new public realm and car parking.

In its brief, the council says: ‘The overall masterplan is to create an area within Hailsham town centre that comprises of retail, leisure, civic and residential areas. By purchasing the Vicarage Field site in 2017, the council is largely in control of the landholdings in the area, providing a large influence on the future development of the town centre.

‘The site provides an opportunity for Hailsham to experience an overall improved “town centre experience” by providing permeability to the town. The project also aims to reduce leakage of the local population away from Hailsham by creating a more attractive and accessible town centre, that retains its local shoppers.’

Hailsham is a former market town around 80km south-east of London. The town centre is a designated conservation area and includes a large number of historic listed buildings including the Grade I-listed St Mary’s Church.

Wealden District Council purchased the 8,500m² Vicarage Field shopping centre for around £12.35 million in 2017. An initial feasibility study looking at options to boost retail, civic and residential activity on the site has already been completed by Savills.

Bidders must hold £10 million of employer’s liability insurance, £10 million of public liability insurance and £10 million of professional indemnity insurance. Applications will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on price.

The deadline for applications is 2pm, 7 November.



