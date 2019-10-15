Competition: Vicarage Field masterplan, Hailsham

Wealden District Council is seeking a masterplanner for a £100 million mixed-use regeneration in Hailsham town centre, East Sussex
The winning team will receive around £720,000 to masterplan the site of the Vicarage Field shopping centre which was purchased by the local authority two years ago. The appointed firm will also draw up RIBA Stage 2 concepts and submit an outline planning application.
The project, planned to complete in 2025, will deliver a mix of retail, leisure, civic and residential uses on the site and on a neighbouring plot also owned by the council. The project aims to improve ‘footfall and dwell-time’ in the town centre and will include new public realm and car parking.
In its brief, the council says: ‘The overall masterplan is to create an area within Hailsham town centre that comprises of retail, leisure, civic and residential areas. By purchasing the Vicarage Field site in 2017, the council is largely in control of the landholdings in the area, providing a large influence on the future development of the town centre.
‘The site provides an opportunity for Hailsham to experience an overall improved “town centre experience” by providing permeability to the town. The project also aims to reduce leakage of the local population away from Hailsham by creating a more attractive and accessible town centre, that retains its local shoppers.’
Hailsham is a former market town around 80km south-east of London. The town centre is a designated conservation area and includes a large number of historic listed buildings including the Grade I-listed St Mary’s Church.
Wealden District Council purchased the 8,500m² Vicarage Field shopping centre for around £12.35 million in 2017. An initial feasibility study looking at options to boost retail, civic and residential activity on the site has already been completed by Savills.
Bidders must hold £10 million of employer’s liability insurance, £10 million of public liability insurance and £10 million of professional indemnity insurance. Applications will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on price.
The deadline for applications is 2pm, 7 November.
How to apply
View the contract notice for more information
Contact details
Cathy Nelson
Wealden District Council
Vicarage Lane
Hailsham
BN27 2AX
E-mail: esph@wealden.gov.uk
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.