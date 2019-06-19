Competition: Vevče swimming pool, Ljubljana

The City of Ljubljana has launched an open international competition for a new swimming pool

The single-stage contest seeks innovative ideas to regenerate the site of an abandoned outdoor swimming pool located in Vevče on the suburban eastern fringes of the Slovenian capital.

The project will deliver a new swimming pool complex on the prominent riverside site. The overall winner will receive a €10,800 prize while a second prize of €8,640 and third prize of €6,500 will also be awarded.

According to the brief: ‘The principal, the City of Ljubljana, is interested in a comprehensive renovation of the area of the former swimming pool complex Vevče. The City of Ljubljana recently became the owner of this area and wishes to revitalise it by constructing a new swimming pool complex.

‘The purpose of this design contest task is to present the guidelines for developing a design solution and design documents for the construction of a new swimming pool complex with associated facilities and arrangements. When preparing the design solution and subsequent construction projects, it is necessary to consider the municipal spatial plan requirements and limitations due to the riparian area of the Ljubljanica.’

Vevče is an industrial settlement located around seven kilometres west of central Ljubljana. The area is home to a natural spring and was historically a popular swimming place.

The current competition comes just weeks after the University of Ljubljana launched a pair of international contests for a new Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and a Faculty of Pharmacy.

The call for applications also comes seven months after the Slovenian government launched a contest to design a €19.7 million Science Centre in Ljubljana, which was won by local practice Dekleva Gregorič Arhitekti.

Applications will be judges on their overall masterplan and response to the ‘spatial, cultural and natural context’ of the site. Sustainable, energy efficient and economic approaches to the challenge will also be required.

Judges will include Janez Koželj of the City of Lljubljana, Drago Banović from Sport Ljubljana, and the architects Damjan Černe and Blaž Babnik Romaniuk.

The deadline for submissions is 4pm local time on 27 August.



How to apply

View the contract notice and visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

City of Ljubljana

5874025000

City Square 1

Ljubljana

1000

Slovenia

Tel: +386 12420672

Email: