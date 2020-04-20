Competition: Vale De Moses Meditation Cabins

An open international contest is being held for a series of 15m² therapy cabins at the Vale De Moses Yoga Retreat in Portugal

The competition invites students and professionals to draw up ‘eco-friendly and cost-effective’ proposals for a new treatment space for visitors to the remote wellness resort which is situated close to rural village of Amieira in the picturesque Serra da Estrela foothills.

The call for concepts aims to generate ideas for a new sustainable and self-sufficient structure which could be constructed in various points throughout the estate while also serving as a ‘regional example of green building practice.’ The winner will receive USD $3,000 with their scheme considered for construction.

According to the brief: ‘The initial restoration of the Vale de Moses Yoga Retreat took five years and used traditional construction methods to reinvigorate four abandoned stone farmhouse cottages. Much of the work was done by hand - without electricity or power tools - and now eight years on, the retreat is looking to build new facilities for their guests.

‘The cabin’s main purpose is to allow guests to experience treatments and meditation sessions that allow them to reconnect with themselves, and to the surrounding forest, gardens and natural elements. Each cabin should provide sufficient space for one guest and one therapist; providing a world class healing space that connects each guest to the beauty of nature, while at the same time protecting them from its harsher elements.’

Located around 150km south of Porto in the remote Serra da Estrela mountains, the Vale de Moses estate was purchased by its current owners in 2007 and restored over a period of five years before opening as a yoga retreat in 2012. The hillside complex is less than 1km from the village of Amieira.

The competition, organised by Bee Breeders, seeks proposals for new meditation cabins which can be used for treatment programmes throughout the year. Concepts should be suitable for a variety of locations within the retreat and could also be demountable and easy to reassemble.

The overall winner, to be announced on 25 July, will receive USD $3,000 and see their scheme considered for construction. A second prize of USD $1,500 and third prize of USD $500 will also be awarded along with a USD $1,000 clients’ favourite prize, USD $500 green prize and USD $500 student prize.

Participating teams may feature up to four members and submissions must be in English. The application fee is USD $140 for architects and USD $120 for students.

The registration deadline is 24 May and submissions must be completed by 5 July.

How to apply

View the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: