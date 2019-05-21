Competition: V&A Photography Centre Phase 2

The Victoria and Albert Museum is recruiting an architect for the second phase of its new Photography Centre

The team selected for the estimated £180,000 design contract will overhaul four existing rooms within the museum’s Grade I-listed South Kensington home and create a new roof for the V&A’s Tapestry Gallery.

The project, planned to compete in 2022, comes a year after David Kohn Architects completed the first phase of the Photography Centre, featuring a gallery for displays drawn from the museum’s 800,000 photographic items. The second phase will deliver a teaching and research space, a browsing library, a studio and photographers’ darkroom.

In its brief, the V&A says: ‘The overall purpose is to create a state-of-the-art international Photography Centre to improve public understanding of the history of photography and its techniques. Phase 1 has been delivered and encompasses rooms 99, 100 and 101.

‘The design for the second phase of the Photography Centre comprises of rooms 95, 96, 97 and 98, a new roof to the Tapestry Gallery (room 94) and a large amount of M&E upgrade/replacement works. These spaces will join Phase 1 to complete and reopen the suite of rooms originally designed and built in the 1860s.’

The V&A is the world’s largest museum dedicated to design and the decorative arts, with more than 2.3 million objects in its collection.

The Photography Centre is the latest project to emerge from the museum’s high-profile FuturePlan renewal programme, which aims to harness the ‘best contemporary designers’ to improve visitor facilities inside the Grade I-listed Aston Webb-designed landmark.

Completed FuturePlan projects include a a £1 million shop by Friend and Company and a new members’ room by Carmody Groarke.

Major projects in the pipeline include a £2.25 million overhaul of the museum’s main entrance on Cromwell Road by Sam Jacob Studio, a £25 million collections centre by Diller Scofidio + Renfro for the V&A’s new outpost on the Olympic Park, and a £13.5 million revamp of the V&A Museum of Childhood by AOC and De Matos Ryan.

Yesterday (20 May), the V&A announced a shortlist featuring Farshid Moussavi, Alison Brooks and 6a for an overhaul of its fashion gallery. The team selected for the estimated £450,000 design contract will redesign the gallery, which exhibits the V&A’s collection of 14,000 outfits dating from 1600 to the present day.

The latest competition will select a team for the base build elements of the Photography Centre’s second phase while a later contest will select a team for the gallery fit-out design. The winning team will create a heritage strategy and MEP upgrade programme for the spaces.

The deadline for applications is midday, 17 June.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Victoria and Albert Museum

Cromwell Road

Kensington

SW7 2RL

Tel: +44 2079422229

Email: procurement@vam.ac.uk