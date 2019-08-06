Competition: V&A Photography Centre Phase 2 fit-out

The Victoria and Albert Museum is seeking a fit-out designer for the second phase of its new Photography Centre

The team selected for the estimated £160,000 contract will work with the gallery’s base build architect – appointed last month – to co-design a new £1.7 million exhibition space across four rooms in the Grade I-listed South Kensington museum.

The project, planned to compete in 2022, comes a year after David Kohn Architects completed the first phase of the Photography Centre, featuring a gallery for displays drawn from the museum’s 800,000 photographic items. The second phase will deliver a teaching and research space, a browsing library, a studio and photographers’ darkroom.

According to the brief: ‘Following a competitive tendering process a base build architect with extensive heritage experience was appointed in July 2019. This second part of the design brief is for a fit-out designer.

‘The fit-out designer will initially provide a design for the spaces identified within Phase 2 which meet our aims and objectives as outlined in the brief. As part of the design services, the V&A is committed to embedding elements of co-design practices within the scope of the design of the photography centre.’

The V&A is the world’s largest museum dedicated to design and the decorative arts, with more than 2.3 million objects in its collection.

The Photography Centre is the latest project to emerge from the museum’s high-profile FuturePlan renewal programme, which aims to harness the ‘best contemporary designers’ to improve visitor facilities inside the Grade I-listed Aston Webb-designed landmark.

Completed FuturePlan projects include a a £1 million shop by Friend and Company and a new members’ room by Carmody Groarke.

Major projects in the pipeline include a £2.25 million overhaul of the museum’s main entrance on Cromwell Road by Sam Jacob Studio, a £25 million collections centre by Diller Scofidio + Renfro for the V&A’s new outpost on the Olympic Park, and a £13.5 million revamp of the V&A Museum of Childhood by AOC and De Matos Ryan.

Last month, V&A announced it had selected Roz Barr Architects for an overhaul of its fashion gallery. The practice was selected ahead of Farshid Moussavi, Alison Brooks, 6a architects, Ab Rogers Design, and Pernilla Ohrstedt Studio for the ’exceptional project’ to reconfigure the museum’s Octagon Court.

The winner of the latest contract will work with the Photography Centre phase 2 base build architect to-design a new interior for rooms 95, 96, 97 and 98. Shortlisted teams will each receive a £1,500 honorarium to draw up conceptual design proposals.

The deadline for applications is 12noon on 31 August.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Victoria and Albert Museum

Cromwell Road

South Kensington

London

SW7 2RL

Email: procurement@vam.ac.uk