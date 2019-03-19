Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Competition: V&A fashion gallery

19 March, 2019 By Merlin Fulcher

6a architects' refurbishment of the Victoria and Albert Museum’s fashion gallery in Kensington, west London

6a architects' refurbishment of the Victoria and Albert Museum’s fashion gallery in Kensington, west London

1/6

Hide caption

  • 6a architects' refurbishment of the Victoria and Albert Museum’s fashion gallery in Kensington, west London

    6a architects' refurbishment of the Victoria and Albert Museum’s fashion gallery in Kensington, west London

  • 6a architects' refurbishment of the Victoria and Albert Museum’s fashion gallery in Kensington, west London

    6a architects' refurbishment of the Victoria and Albert Museum’s fashion gallery in Kensington, west London

  • 6a architects' refurbishment of the Victoria and Albert Museum’s fashion gallery in Kensington, west London

    6a architects' refurbishment of the Victoria and Albert Museum’s fashion gallery in Kensington, west London

  • Prior to refurbishment: The Victoria and Albert Museum’s fashion gallery in Kensington, west London

    Prior to refurbishment: The Victoria and Albert Museum’s fashion gallery in Kensington, west London

  • Va image by a marga
  • Va image by gary bembridge
  • Comment

The Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) is recruiting an architect for a major overhaul of its fashion gallery

The team selected for the estimated £450,000 design contract will reconfigure the museum’s Octagon Court which features items from its collection of 14,000 outfits dating from 1600 to the present and including works by Vivienne Westwood, Mary Quant, and Alexander McQueen.

The project, planned to compete in 2022, comes just seven years after 6a architects completed a light-touch £950,000 refurbishment of the 1,580m² gallery which was originally designed by Aston Webb as part of a 1909 expansion of the museum. The team will also deliver a temporary exhibition space and retail area.

In its brief, the museum says: ‘The V&A’s Fashion Gallery is one of the most impressive spaces in the museum and is home to one of the world’s leading collections of dress and textiles.

‘This prestigious project offers a unique opportunity to re-imagine one of our most popular galleries, to provide within it an elegant and immersive space for the museum’s unique and fascinating collection, and to create a destination gallery. Global in reach, but provoking a very personal response, this redesigned gallery will be enjoyed for many years to come.’

Founded in 1852, the V&A is the world’s largest museum dedicated to design and the decorative arts with more than 2.3 million objects in its collection.

The fashion gallery upgrade is the latest project to emerge from the museum’s high-profile FuturePlan renewal programme, which aims to harness the ‘best contemporary designers’ to improve visitor facilities inside the Grade I-listed Aston Webb-designed landmark.

Completed FuturePlan projects include a photography centre by David Kohn Architects, a £1 million shop by Friend and Company and a new members’ room by Carmody Groarke.

Other major projects in the pipeline include a £2.25 million overhaul of the museum’s main entrance on Cromwell Road by Sam Jacob Studio, a £25 million collections centre by Diller Scofidio + Renfro for the V&A’s new outpost on the Olympic Park, and a £13.5 million revamp of the V&A Museum of Childhood by AOC and De Matos Ryan.

Applicants must have a minimum annual turnover of at least £450,000. The deadline for applications is midday, 15 April.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Victoria and Albert Museum
Cromwell Road
Kensington
SW7 2RL

Tel: +442079422229
Email: procurement@vam.ac.uk 

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs