Competition: Uplands Wellbeing Neighbourhood, Bury

Bury Council is recruiting a team to design a wellbeing village in the Uplands area of Whitefield

The team will draw up plans for an integrated development featuring an NHS primary health care centre along with assisted living accommodation and ‘aspirational’ units for downsizing people aged 55 and above.

The project, planned to complete in 2020, is intended to provide a model for further ‘wellbeing neighbourhoods’ delivered by the council, which is planning four similar schemes elsewhere. The site will also include a daycare centre, leisure facility, car parking and landscaped public space.

In its brief, the council says it is seeking the services of ‘an architectural lead design consultancy which includes a planning specialist for the development of the “Uplands Wellbeing Neighbourhood Scheme” and to carry out the work necessary to secure a successful planning consent.

‘The council’s aspirations are to develop further wellbeing neighbourhood schemes in Bury, based on the model developed at the Uplands. It is expected that the selected architectural design consultant together with the nominated planning practice will serve as the council’s wellbeing neighbourhood design consultant, subject to satisfactory performance and the council securing funding.’

Bury is a metropolitan borough on the northern fringe of Greater Manchester. The area is home to around 185,100 residents spread across the principal settlements of Ramsbottom, Tottington, Bury, Radcliffe, Whitefield and Prestwich.

The latest project will redevelop a large town centre site on Bury New Road in Whitefield which features the 1970s Whitefield Health Centre, the vacant Uplands office building, and several surrounding development plots.

The scheme will feature a 1,200m² health centre; 60 independent living apartments; an 800m² wellbeing centre featuring a spa, café and restaurant; 85 independent living apartments, and a 400m² day care centre. Around 25 per cent of the new units will be affordable.

The winning architect team will be expected to hold specialist experience in the design and development of new health centres, residential, and leisure and commercial facilities.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. A development partner for the scheme will be sought later this summer.

The deadline for applications is midday, 26 April.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

John Mulpeter

Bury Council

Town Hall

Knowsley Street

Bury

BL9 0SW

Tel: +44 1612536175

Email: j.mulpeter@bury.gov.uk