Competition: University of South Wales engineering building

The University of South Wales (USW) is seeking a team to design an Engineering, Mathematics and Computing Building for its Treforest campus in Pontypridd

The multidisciplinary team will design and deliver a new home for the school of computing and mathematics and school of engineering on the site of two existing buildings on the Treforest campus.

The 12,570m2 project – planned to complete in 2023 – will feature open-plan academic and administrative workspaces; general teaching spaces including 100-seat lecture theatres; specialist engineering, computing and mathematics labs; research areas; student support spaces; a catering facility; and hard and soft external landscaping. Stride Treglown has already completed a RIBA stage 1 feasibility report.

In its brief, the university says this report ‘concluded that the most suitable home is a new-build on the site of D Block and K Block in the Treforest campus.

‘The site itself is flat, but is constrained by challenging topography and steep contours to the north, which will need to be tied in through the buildings landscaping design. The new building is anticipated to be three to five storeys tall, with a floorplate of between 2,500 and 4,200m2. This will provide a building of significant stature at the heart of the Treforest campus.’

USW was founded in 2013 following the merger of the University of Glamorgan and the University of Wales, Newport , and has more than 23,000 students across four campuses in Cardiff, Newport, Pontypridd and Dubai. The university has four faculties covering life sciences and education, creative industries; business and society; and computing, engineering, and science.Recent additions to the Treforest campus include a new £4 million students’ union (pictured) by Rio Architects which won a RIBA award in 2011.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on price. The deadline for applications is midday, 6 March.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Tina Struebig

Procurement Officer

University of South Wales

Finance Dept

Llantwit Road

Pontypridd

CF37 1DL

Tel: +44 1443482383

Email: procurement@southwales.ac.uk

Fax: +44 1443482384