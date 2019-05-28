Competition: University of Ljubljana faculties

The University of Ljubljana has launched a pair of international contests for two new landmark faculties

The two-stage competitions will select a design team for a new Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Faculty of Pharmacy for Slovenia’s oldest and largest university. Proposals for the land surrounding each structure will also be required.

Both faculties will be constructed within the university’s Brdo campus (pictured) in the west of Ljubljana at the northern foot of Rožnik Hill. The Faculty of Mechanical Engineering will be constructed on a 1.57-hectare site while the Faculty of harmacy is planned for a 1.38-hectare plot.

According to the brief: ‘University of Ljubljana, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Faculty of Pharmacy intend to complete the construction in the area of the new Brdo campus, where the Biotechnical Faculty, the Faculty of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering and the Faculty of Computer and Information Science are already located.

‘The new faculty building should provide pedagogues and students with quality working conditions for study and research, cutting-edge, modern and technically faultless laboratory and other related facilities, and, in general, a stimulating university environment. The chosen competition solution will be the basis for the project documentation of the faculty building.’

Founded as a Jesuit college in the seventeenth century, the University of Ljubljana now hosts more than 40,000 students and focusses on the humanities, social sciences, linguistics, arts, medicine, natural sciences and technology.

The latest competitions will deliver two new faculty buildings for the university intended to provide ‘cutting-edge, modern and technically faultless’ facilities for students and staff.

The call for applications comes seven months after the Slovenian government launched a contest to design a landmark €19.7 million Science Centre in Ljubljana which was won by local practice Dekleva Gregorič Arhitekti.

Each University of Ljubljana competition will feature a €20,000 top prize. A second prize of €16,000, third prize of €12,000, three prizes of €6,000 and six awards worth €1,000 will also be announced for each contest.

The applications deadline for the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering is 4pm local time on 9 October and the Faculty of Pharmacy is 4pm local time on 25 September.



How to apply

View the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Faculty of Pharmacy contract notices for more information

