Competition: University of Leicester framework

Teams selected for the maximum four-year agreement will have the opportunity to work with the prestigious university on a range of complex projects including laboratories, offices, and student accommodation.

The framework is divided into nine lots including one for architectural projects valued below £2 million and another for those valued higher. Other lots will also cover civil and structural engineering, building services engineering, cost management and quantity surveying, and project management.

According to the brief: ‘The University of Leicester is implementing a framework for provision of estates design and related consultancy services. The requirement is split into nine lots based upon discipline and value of projects.

‘The university will contract directly with disciplines directly, the designers will be required to work together. Over the 4-year period the university expects to spend up to £17.5 million on fees to assist in delivering the university’s capital programme, minor works and asset management plans, projects will range vastly in scope and size.’

The University of Leicester hosts around 16,800 students with its main campus located next to Victoria Park around 1.5km south of the city centre. The university’s 95 hectare estate includes 110 non-residential buildings and 191 residential buildings.

Key landmarks on the main campus include the Denys Lasdun-designed Charles Wilson Building and Grade II*-listed Engineering Building by James Stirling. The latest framework will cover a range of new builds, refurbishments, extensions, and upgrades.

Schemes will range in value from £50,000 to £1 million and there are expected to be around 50 awarded each year. The framework will commence at the start of December and run for an initial three-year period after which there will be an option to extend for a further 12 months.

The deadline for applications is 12noon on 17 July.

View the contract notice for more information

University Road

Leicester

LE1 7RH

Email: lucy.elms@leicester.ac.uk