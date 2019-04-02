Competition: University of Leeds framework

Teams selected for the four-year agreement will have the opportunity to work with the university on a range of projects valued above £2 million, including new builds and the refurbishment of listed structures.

Three teams will be selected for the architecture lot which is expected to be worth around £6.5 million in fees. Other lots will cover mechanical and electrical engineering services, structural and civil engineering services, project management services, and quantity surveying and cost consultancy services.

In its brief, the university says it is conducting ‘a competitive procurement under the restricted process applicable under the Public Contract Regulations 2015 to appoint a number of professional consultants to a professional services consultancy framework agreement for construction-related services.

‘The professional services are required in relation to the university’s capital investment programme for works on projects with a value of over £2 million. The consultancy services required under the framework may cover any or all of the following activities: new build, refurbishment of existing buildings, general repairs and maintenance works, and listed buildings.’

The University of Leeds is the fifth largest university in the UK with around 33,300 students. Its main 40ha campus features a variety of Gothic Revival, Art Deco and Brutalist buildings, including the Grade II*-listed Roger Stevens Building by Chamberlin, Powell & Bon.

Recent schemes delivered by the university include a £16 million library on Woodhouse Lane by ADP.

The university is part way through delivering a £200 million regeneration masterplan draw up by ADP. Upcoming projects include a new £40 million ‘Nexus’ building by Associated Architects.

As part of the regeneration programme, a listed building management strategy has been created by Avanti Architects for the university’s nine listed post-war buildings. The latest framework will cover a range of projects valued over £2 million spread across the university’s 498ha estate.

The deadline for applications is midday, 1 May.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Anne Copcutt

University of Leeds

Woodhouse Lane

Leeds

LS2 9JT

Tel: +44 1133435795

Email: a.copcutt@leeds.ac.uk