Competition: University of Birmingham framework

Four teams will be selected for the 10-year agreement which will cover a range of projects within the university’s £700 million development pipeline along with schemes for other higher education organisations.

The university is currently part-way through a major regeneration of its Aston Webb-designed Edgbaston Campus, which will see £365 million worth of new facilities opening by 2021. Key recent projects include a £25 million laboratory by Sheppard Robson, a £7 million postgraduate teaching centre by Berman Guedes Stretton, and a sports centre by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands.

In its brief, the university says the framework agreement with the ability to support other higher education sector organisations and to develop local initiatives for university projects.

‘It is anticipated that the framework agreement will be for 10 years and will be based on the University of Birmingham construction project pipeline which is estimated to be in the region of £700 million. The framework is expected to generate partnership working and to develop long-term relationships.’

The University of Birmingham was founded in 1900 on a large campus in Edgbaston featuring a Grade II*-listed clock tower and several domed buildings by Aston Webb.

The campus was later expanded during the 1960s in line with a Casson, Conder and Partners’ masterplan featuring iconic Brutalist buildings by HT Cadbury-Brown; Howell, Killick, Partridge and Amis; Arup Associates; John Madin; and Chamberlain, Powell and Bon.

MJP Architects was appointed in 2005 to draw up a regeneration masterplan for the university which now hosts more than 34,000 students. Upcoming projects include a new £19.5 million Teaching and Learning Building by BDP.

In November, Make Architects won the go-ahead for a major overhaul of a Grade II-listed former bank in Centenary Square to create co-working and exhibition space for the University of Birmingham.

The Municipal Bank was conceived by former Birmingham lord mayor and later wartime prime minister, Neville Chamberlain, whose father Joseph Chamberlain founded the University of Birmingham.

The deadline for applications to the latest framework is 3pm, 2 August.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Matthew Home

University of Birmingham

Edgbaston

Birmingham

B15 2TT

Tel: +44 1214143648

Email: M.Home@bham.ac.uk