Competition: University College Birmingham framework

Teams selected for the maximum five-year agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of future projects with the university, which is part-way through a £100 million investment in new student facilities.

The framework is divided into nine lots covering architecture for small works, architecture for major works, civil and structural design for minor works, civil and structural design for major works, building services design for minor works, building services design for major works, project management, quantity surveying and principle designer services.

In its brief, the university says it is seeking ‘expressions of interest from suitably experienced organisations to provide project management services for future projects. This opportunity relates to the procurement of a consultant framework, it does not relate to, or guarantee work on any specific project.

‘This will be a construction consultancy framework for a period of four plus one years. The framework will be divided into lots and will be procured by use of a pre-qualification exercise followed by a competitive tender.’

The university, formerly the Birmingham College of Food, Tourism and Creative Studies, has been based inside a 12-storey complex on Summer Row in the city centre since the late 1960s. Today it has around 5,000 students and runs courses in hospitality, hairdressing and beauty, tourism, business enterprise, marketing, business management, accounting, finance, events management, sports management, sports medicine, and sports therapy.

In recent years it has invested millions in a new campus within Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter featuring a new £17.5 million teach and learning block by Associated Architects and a competition-winning student residence by Glen Howells.

Future projects are expected to focus on improvements to the existing estate on Summer Row. The deadline for applications to the UCB framework is 29 March.

How to apply

View contract notice for more information

Contact details

Rosalind Best

University College Birmingham

Summer Row

Birmingham

West Midlands

B3 1JB

Tel: +44 121 604 1000

Email: r.best@ucb.ac.uk