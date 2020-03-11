Competition: Unique Airbnb Fund

The competition will select 10 teams to design, deliver and host a ‘one-of-a kind and totally unique’ structure to provide overnight accommodation for customers using the online platform, which was founded 11 years ago and has an annual revenue of around $2.6 billion (£2 billion).

Applications to the Unique Airbnb Fund will be judged by Airbnb ‘superhost’ Kristie Wolfe, the actor and singer Billy Porter, and the Netherlands-based practice MVRDV. Participants must either own the land for their stand-alone proposal, have an existing AirBnb property requiring renovation, or have a refurbishment concept which could bring a new letting space on to the digital marketplace.

In its brief, Airbnb says it has ‘established a fund dedicated to making the creative, unusual and unique home-sharing space/listing ideas of aspiring Airbnb hosts and design enthusiasts a reality. The aim of this contest is to identify, through an application and judging process, 10 people who will each receive a grant of up to $100,000.

‘The sole purpose of the prize is to enable each winner to carry out their plans of creating a unique space in their home or on their property, with the intention that upon completion, guests will have the opportunity to experience the space by booking it on Airbnb. Payments of the prize will be made to winners in three phases of approximately $33,333 upon their individual completion of thematic, design and construction milestones, with a total payment of $100,000 to be awarded to winners who complete all thematic, design and construction milestones.’

Concepts must be ‘one-of-a kind’ and should deploy a surprising shape or style and harness environmentally conscious and sustainable elements. Proposals may be inspired by every day and recognisable objects and could feature an interior which reflects the exterior appearance.

The winning teams, to be announced on 15 May, will receive a first phase payment of USD $33,334 (£25,800) by 15 June to complete their thematic development. The next payment of USD $33,333 will be made by 15 August once participants demonstrate the completion of their ‘exterior and interior blueprint and/or structural design.’

A final payment of USD $33,333 will be transferred once the winning teams provide ‘receipts, video, photos and explanation’ demonstrating the project’s exterior and interior completion. This sum will be paid by 15 October.

Applications must be in English and applicants must be aged 18 over and resident of Argentina, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada excluding the Province of Quebec, Chile, mainland China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the UK or US.

Submissions will be judged 25 per cent on creativity, 25 per cent on feasibility, 25 per cent on sustainability – including the ‘incorporation of environmentally sustainable attributes and consideration of offsetting environmental concerns’ – and 25 per cent on social good.

The deadline for applications is 15 April.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information