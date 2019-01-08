Competition: Tyndall New Facility, University College Cork

The architect-led team chosen for the estimated £3.5 million contract will design and deliver a major new extension to the historic waterfront complex which has been a major centre of research into integrated ICT hardware and systems since the late 1970s.

The project, planned to complete in 2027, will allow Tyndall to double the 500-strong workforce of researchers, engineers, support staff and postgraduate students on its 20,000m² campus which occupies a nineteenth century former mill overlooking the River Lee.

According to the brief: ‘The Tyndall expansion is based on the express requirement of government to upgrade and expand the Institute’s world-leading capabilities and expertise in cutting edge, state-of-the-art research. This has been explicitly referenced in the government’s Project 2040, National Development Plan 2018-2027 as well as within the subsequent DBEI document Investing in Business, Enterprise and Innovation 2018-2027.

‘This investment will position Tyndall as an international leader of scale in translational research in order to play a key role in the further development of ICT innovation and impact in Ireland. An expanded facility to accommodate a doubling in size of Tyndall over the next ten years is required to meet Tyndall’s future needs.This new facility will initially require a building of c16,000m².’

The prestigious university, in the south-west of Ireland, was founded in 1845 and is today home to around 18,000 students and 760 staff. Over the last ten years UCC has invested more than €500m in regenerating and upgrading its 295,000m² estate.

The former Lee Maltings was converted into a new base for research into semi-conductors in 1979 and grew into a major centre for ICT hardware innovation which was renamed the Tyndall National Institute in 2004.

The latest project will create a 16,000m² addition to the campus which now focuses on research into photonics integration and biophotonics, analogue mixed signal circuits, integrated sustainable energy systems, and future networks and communications.

Last year Scott Talon Walker was selected for a £16 million regeneration of UCC’s Brutalist Kane Science Building. The scheme will deliver an internal upgrade of the landmark 11,844m2 complex which hosts the university’s computer centre and chemistry and physics laboratories.

A competition-winning student hub by O’Donnell + Tuomey – which also designed the 2005 Stirling Prize-shortlisted Louis Glucksman Gallery at the Irish university – is due to complete at UCC later this year.

The team selected for the Tyndall New Facility commission will be expected to include an architect, civil/structural and fire engineer, mechanical/electrical and process engineer, project supervisor, and quantity surveyor.

The deadline for applications is 12noon on 28 January.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Capital Projects Office

University College Cork

6 Elderwood

Cork

College Rd

Ireland

Tel: +353 214903635

Email: cpot@ucc.ie