Competition: Twin Dwellings of Singular Interest

The Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society has launched an open ideas contest to re-imagine a pair of domestic concepts drawn up by the architect in 1900

Open to students and professionals in two separate categories – the competition seeks twenty-first century re-interpretations of Mackintosh’s hypothetical and unbuilt ‘Artist’s Town House and Studio’ and ‘Artists House and Studio in the Country’.

The Twin Dwellings of Singular Interest contest invites participants to draw up proposals for a 80m house on an urban site overlooking Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow and another on one of any four sites at Knapps Loch in rural Kilmacolm. Concepts should include two bedrooms, a living area, kitchen, dining area and studio with space for two artists.

According to the brief: ‘Given that the “Artist’s Town House and Studio” and its sister proposal “Artists House and Studio in the Country” were envisaged by Mackintosh just months prior to his marriage to Margaret Macdonald, they can be seen as a personal manifesto by the architect, imagining life with his muse. Indeed, when they were published in 1902, Hermann Muthesius remarked that the schemes ‘refer to the home desired by theartist couple, and thus have a singular interest’.

‘This competition will be an opportunity for participants to explore and evolve their own ‘manifestos’ of their architectural convictions, in a manner similar to that of Charles Rennie Mackintosh. Based on two hypothetical ‘ideal’ houses for artists, envisaged by Mackintosh in c.1900, the competition will invite participants to contribute designs for a contemporary pair of houses that explore variations on a theme.’

The Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society was founded in 1973 to promote the legacy of the famous Scottish architect and today has more than 1,000 members. The latest competition is part of the society’s programme of celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of Mackintosh’s birth.

Last year the Glasgow Institute of Architects held a separate contest – won by Mackintosh School of Architecture graduate Alistair Reid – for a temporary cardboard structure to be erected inside the billiard room at Mackintosh at the Willow to mark the same anniversary.

The latest competition aims to generate a range of contemporary housing solutions inspired by the architects early hypothetical works. All entries will feature in an exhibition at Mackintosh Queen’s Cross.

The overall winners of the student and professional categories will receive a £900 top prize. Second and third prizes worth £450 and £150 will also be awarded in each category. The registration deadline is 9 September and submissions must be completed by 8 November.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Fee

Early bird registration until 23 August: £45 professionals / £25 students

Regular registration until 9 September: £55 professionals / £35 students

Contact details

Tel: +44 141 946 6600

Email: info@crmsociety.com