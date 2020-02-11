Competition: Trinity College Student Village, Bristol

The Bristol Housing Festival has launched an open contest to design a £1.1-to-1.9 million accommodation block for students at the Trinity College theological school

The competition seeks innovative proposals that harness modern methods of construction (MMC) to create a ‘student village’ for the religious training institute based inside the Grade II*-listed Stoke House on the edge of Bristol.

The phased project will deliver accommodation for up to 60 students in a mix of configurations including co-living units of between three and five bedrooms. Shortlisted teams will be invited to present their concepts to the college’s site development group in March and may also be commissioned to further develop their designs before the announcement of a winner in April.

Trinity College site development lead Malcolm Bourne said: ‘The architecture competition is a really exciting venture, which will allow us to provide innovative and sustainable accommodation for our students. We’re looking to pursue a broader vision for housing and community-building that aligns with the vision of the Archbishop of Canterbury’s Commission on Housing, Church and Community and its focus on “building better communities and homes, not just houses”.’

Bristol Housing Festival project director Jez Sweetland added: ‘Trinity College shares our vision of exploring the potential of MMC, as well as our values of community inclusivity and sustainability – it’s fantastic to be working in partnership with them. The competition presents a truly enriching opportunity to trial new ideas not only for the college but for the wider housing sector.’

Trinity College is based inside a 1669 country house in the Stoke Bishop suburb of Bristol. The school provides full-time and part-time undergraduate and postgraduate courses and typically hosts around 300 people on the site every day.

The latest project will provide environmentally sustainable accommodation for residential students currently living in the Carter Building. Once the student village is complete, a new teaching and learning space featuring an auditorium and guest bedrooms may later be delivered on the Carter Building site.

The Bristol Housing Festival, launched in 2018, has been promoting innovations such as smart technology and off-site manufacturing as a way to deliver quality, affordable housing. The five-year programme is supported by Bristol City Council, Bristol and Bath Regional Capital, WECA and The Shaftesbury Partnership.

The overall winner will be commissioned to work with the college to draw up working designs for the new student village which is planned to start on site in 2021.

The deadline for applications is 9am, 13 March.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: malcolm.bourne@trinitycollegebristol.ac.uk