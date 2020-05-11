Competition: Trinity Buoy Wharf Drawing Prize 2020

Trinity Buoy Wharf in London is accepting entries from architects to its annual working drawing contest, which features a £2,000 prize

The Trinity Buoy Wharf Working Drawing Award will be judged by Science Museum director Ian Blatchford, V&A Dundee programme director Sophie McKinlay, Piers Gough of CZWG and engineer and urban designer Alan Baxter.

The £2,000 prize for the best working drawing is one of several which will be awarded as part of the wider Trinity Buoy Wharf Drawing Prize 2020. The is the first year that the annual awards programme, which has been running for 25 years and has a £17,000 total prize fund, will have a dedicated selection panel and its own display within the exhibition.

According to the brief: ‘The working drawing award aims to expand and enhance our knowledge and understanding of working drawings – drawings from which something else can or will be made. It is anticipated drawings for design, architecture, engineering, and other disciplines, as well as within art practice, will be submitted for this award and exhibition.

‘Drawings are invited for entry that illustrate and explain an idea as part of a process towards production or construction, or that facilitate the development of an idea, or that form a drawn instruction to a maker. In this anniversary year, we are delighted to announce that the third Trinity Buoy Wharf Working Drawing Award will have a new, dedicated online entry process and expert selection panel.’

Trinity Buoy Wharf is a cultural and educational hub occupying the site of a former lighthouse and maintenance depot next to the River Thames in East London.

The annual competition is open to ‘all emerging, mid-career and established drawing practitioners from the UK and internationally’. Due to ongoing public health restrictions, applicants must upload their submissions digitally. Longlisted entrants will then be invited in July to submit their physical drawings, which may be in any medium.

Architect participants may enter submissions to both the working drawing prize and the overall drawing prize competition. While the working drawing prize features a £2,000 top prize, additional prizes worth £15,000 in total are also available in the main category.

Artworks must have been created after January 2019 and may be up to 2.4m in size. The overall winners are due to be announced on 23 September and will feature in an exhibition at Trinity Buoy Wharf.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on 24 June.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Trinity Buoy Wharf

64 Orchard Place

London

E14 0JY

Email: tbwdp@parkerharris.co.uk