Competition: Trent Street Arches, Nottingham

The team will design and deliver an ambitious overhaul of the vacant brick structures which support tracks for the Nottingham Express Transit tram system and are located a short distance from the city’s main train station and the Nottingham and Beeston Canal.

The project will transform three arches into glazed commercial spaces while a fourth arch will feature pop-up shops and public access to the canal, and the fifth arch will be used by the tram operator. The improvement scheme is part-supported by a £24 million student accommodation scheme by Fuse Studios which is currently on-site next door.

In its brief, the council says it wants to commission ‘architectural, associated engineering and cost-consultant services to support the development of the “Trent Street Arches”, to include all stages in the planning, design and building process, from conception to completion on site (RIBA Stages 1 – 7).

‘Trent Street runs north to south between Canal Street and Station Street and is lined on its eastern perimeter by five former railway arches, which are now in active use with the Nottingham NET Tram system, operated by Tramlink. Nottingham City Council would like to develop the land underneath these arches to provide commercial space, which supports the redevelopment of the Southern Gateway area.’

Nottingham is the largest urban area in England’s East Midlands, with a population of more than 768,000. Trent Street is a short road next to the main station which bisects the city’s historic canal.

The latest project is linked to the neighbouring Vita Student Nottingham accommodation scheme, which involves the construction of a new substation next to the arches. As part of the 319-unit scheme, new flooring, electricity and drainage will be installed in the arches allowing the council to bring them back into use.

The winning team will revamp the five arches, creating a landmark new space for small-scale commercial activity within the city centre. Public realm improvements to Trent Street, which currently features a taxi rank and is considered ‘cluttered’ by the city council, will also be considered.

Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on price. The deadline for applications is midday, 2 October.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Penny Taylor-Jones

Nottingham City Council

Loxley House

Nottingham

Nottinghamshire

NG2 3NG

Tel: 0115 876 4731

Email: