Competition: Tottenham Pavilion

A competition is being held to design a pavilion within the Harringay Warehouse District of Tottenham, north London

The contest, open to architects, artists and innovators, seeks bold proposals for a £15,000-to-£30,000 structure that reflects the local area and could be constructed on the 365m² site of a former car park on the corner of Eade Road and Seven Sisters Road.

The project is backed by local architect Joe Wright, artist Carolina Khouri, and James West of West Creative. The winning concept will be self-built by volunteers, opening as part of the London Festival of Architecture in June and remaining on site until the end of September.

In its brief, the organisers say they want the pavilion to ‘create a physical space predominately for use by the local community in Haringey, and neighbouring borough of Hackney, to house … activities such as gatherings, markets, performances and workshops.

‘The winning design will draw from techniques, methods and ideas gleaned from the exploration of the Harringay Warehouse District. It will be a confident design that speaks with power offering an alternative message to gentrification. The design, judged by both leading figures in architecture and the local warehouse community, will lift expectations on how a public realm space can be enjoyed.’

Tottenham is a major historic settlement and suburb of the capital which was struck by rioting in 2011. The area is currently the focus of several large-scale regeneration schemes including Studio Egret West’s £1 billion High Road West redevelopment and Woodberry Down by Fletcher Priest.

The Harringay Warehouse District is a large former industrial estate between Stamford Hill and Finsbury Park. Since the 1990s the area has been home to a large number of artists, musicians and creatives with many of its former warehouses and factories transformed into improvised live-work premises.

The winning scheme – to be selected by a community vote and jury – will be constructed by a team of up to 60 volunteers during the London Festival of Architecture in June. Shortlisted designs will feature as part of the event and will also be exhibited online.

The registration deadline is 8 March and submissions must be completed by 29 March.



How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information