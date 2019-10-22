Competition: Toronto Winter Stations 2020

A single-stage international design competition has been launched for a series of $15,000 CAD temporary winter installations on Toronto’s beaches

Open to artists, designers, architects and landscape architects, the sixth annual ‘Winter Stations’ contest seeks proposals for ‘Beyond the Five Senses’-themed temporary structures to entice visitors to the area during winter.

Up to four winning designs will be displayed to the public between 13 February and 29 Marchl 2020 on Woodbine Beach at the western end of Toronto’s beaches district overlooking Lake Ontario. Winning schemes will be attached to existing lifeguard stands on the beaches and will be expected to withstand harsh weather and potential night-time vandalism.

According to the brief: ‘When we think of our senses we commonly refer to sight, sound, touch, taste, and smell. But we now understand there are many more, such as our sense of balance and proprioception. Our senses interact and overlap to provide us with a picture of our environment and can inform how we interact with it.

‘The theme of Beyond the Five Senses may explore these interactions and intersections, as well as the multitude of other senses we have, or may have, to demonstrate our subjective relationship to reality or display a distorted one. Installations may show how our senses work or appeal to one or more specific senses. Ideally, the exhibition will present some understanding of how humans (and of course animals) make meaning of their world, both internal and external.’

Stretching from Victoria Park Avenue to Coxwell Avenue, the beach district bordering Lake Ontario is popular with tourists, swimmers and volleyball players during the summer months but is less busy when cold weather arrives.

The structures, which must be able to withstand the rigours of the Canadian winter, will be fastened to existing metal lifeguard stands which are evenly spaced along the waterfronts.

Proposals may be any size but must be feasible within the $15,000 CAD construction budget which covers $5,000 CAD for materials, and $10,000 CAD for labour including any taxes.

Previous winners of the free-to-enter contest, first launched in 2014, include Obstacle by UK-based Kien Pham, The Beacon by Portuguese practice João Araújo Sousa & Joana Correia Silva Arquitectura, Driftwood Throne by London’s DM_Studio, and Sauna Ice Bath by FFLO.

Participants should consider whether their installation could be relocated or its materials repurposed and recycled after the programme finishes. Anonymous applications should include two A4 sides featuring concept designs along with a 150-word explanation and additional documents detailing the team’s background and relevant design experience.

Four winning teams – set to be announced on 6 January – will each be assigned a project manager and local construction crew by the competition organisers RAW Architects, Ferris + Associates and Curio. The four winning concepts will be installed for six weeks early next year.

A $3,500 CAD honorarium and a $1,500 CAD travel and accommodation bursary will also be available to selected winning teams.

The deadline for submissions is 17 November.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: info@winterstations.com