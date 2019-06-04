Competition: Töölöntori masterplan, Helsinki

The City of Helsinki has launched an international competition to remasterplan the central market square in Töölöntori

The competition seeks proposals to rethink the historic plaza, which is due to receive an underground train station as part of a planned extension to the Helsinki Metro. The square is currently half used for parking and half for market stalls.

The project aims to revitalise the marketplace and create a high-quality central public space for the rapidly growing district 3km north of central Helsinki. Proposals to manage vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle access and parking will also be required.

In its brief, the city says it is looking for ‘new ideas and solutions to underpin the implementation of the area, functional development and improvement of the business environment and find viable solutions as a basis for further planning’.

It adds that it ‘aims to conclude a design contract with the area for further planning with the winner or one of the winners. If there are several winners, negotiate with all of them’.

Helsinki is Finland’s most populous city with more than 640,000 residents. The city and surrounding region are a major tech hub featuring many globally leading businesses including consumer electronics giant Nokia.

Last year the city council held a design contest for a series of ‘stylish and sympathetic’ 5G base stations across the Finnish capital, which was won by a local team known as Stadika.

Anttinen Oiva Arkkitehdit won a contest in 2017 for a mixed-use development around a new tram depot on Helsinki’s eastern fringe.

In 2016, the city ditched competition-winning plans by Paris-based Moreau Kusunoki Architects for a £110 million Guggenheim Museum in the nearby South Harbour.

The overall winner in the latest competition will receive €25,000 and there will also be a second prize of €10,000, third prize of €8,000, and honorable mention prize of €5,000.

Applications may be in Finnish, Swedish or English. The deadline for applications is 3pm local time, 11 October.

Contact details

The City of Helsinki

PL 58211

Helsinki

00099

Finland

Email address: mervi.savolainen@wsp.com