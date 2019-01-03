Competition: Thornton Heath community space

Croydon Council has launched an open call for a new £15,000 community space in Thornton Heath, south London

The contest seeks ‘innovative’ proposals to transform an underused plaza outside the Ambassador House office complex opposite Thornton Heath train station into a new area for community events and locally-inspired art.

The small-scale project is part of larger long-term plans to upgrade civic spaces and promote business within the suburban town centre. The call for concepts – open to architects, landscape architects and artists – comes shortly after the local authority announced it will hold an international competitive tender process for a ‘world class, exemplary’ overhaul of its historic Fair Field in Croydon town centre.

Councillor and cabinet lead for planning and regeneration Paul Scott said: ‘Thornton Heath is really going places, and the next step in its ongoing regeneration is this project to transform an underused open space into a vibrant outdoor community and arts venue for local people.

‘The winning bid will be able to demonstrate how it has engaged closely with Thornton Heath people to produce an exciting and locally-inspired design, and I look forward to seeing this site being upgraded to benefit the community.’

Located around 11.6 km south of Charing Cross, Thornton Heath is a major suburban centre close to the heart of Croydon. Ambassador House is large 1970s office complex situated immediately opposite Thornton Heath train station.

The latest project aims to deliver a new meanwhile civic space to host community events outside Ambassador House along with wall art that reflects the heritage and culture of the local area.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on 18 January.

How to apply

Contact zohra.chiheb@croydon.gov.uk for application details