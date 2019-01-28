Competition: Thetford Guildhall

Thetford Town Council is seeking an architect to restore the iconic twin cupolas on the Norfolk town’s Grade II-listed guildhall

The winner of the estimated £20,000 contract will draw up plans to restore two deteriorating towers on Thetford’s HJ Green-designed civic hall, which is currently used for craft fairs, meetings and small-scale performances.

The project, planned to complete in 2022, will repair the domed and collonaded cupolas on the roof of the complex which was originally constructed as a courthouse in 1901 on the site of an earlier 14th-century assizes hall.

In its brief, the council says it is ‘seeking costs for an architect to work with the council and Historic England to restore the Guildhall Twin Towers. Thetford Town Council has been invited to apply for a development grant from Historic England for the restoration of the cupolas on the Guildhall roof.

‘Historic England has advised the council to initially appoint its lead adviser and then put in the application for the development grant based on the figures provided by the selected architect/surveyor. The successful candidate will need to be conservation-accredited by one of the following bodies: AABC, RIBA, RICS, CIAT.’

Thetford is a small market town with around 24,000 residents. The guildhall, located in Market Place, was formerly a courthouse but is now available to hire for events from the local authority.

Interested teams should submit a CV demonstrating ability to meet the project requirements, two examples of relevant previous work, and a costed quotation for both project development and delivery.

The deadline for applications is 22 February.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Roz Barnett

Thetford Town Council

Carnegie

Cage Lane

THETFORD

IP24 2DS

Tel: 01842754247

Email: rosalindbarnett@thetfordtowncouncil.gov.uk