Competition: Thessaloniki central business district, Greece

An open international ideas contest has been launched for a new 400,000m 2 waterfront commercial zone in Thessaloniki, Greece

The free-to-enter ArXellence 2 competition seeks innovative ideas to transform a 120,000m2 former industrial site, overlooking a port and the Thermaikos Gulf, into a major new central business district for the historic coastal settlement.

It aims to identify concepts that could help regenerate the city’s post-industrial coastline, which has remained derelict following the decline of local manufacturing industries. The contest is endorsed by the International Union of Architects (UIA) and supported by local construction materials manufacturer Alumil.

According to the brief: ‘The project must underline, through architecture and urban planning, that Thessaloniki belongs to the front line of the forward-looking cities of the world. A city able to boast, not only top-level business facilities but also mixed neighbourhoods with high quality of life.

‘Spatial organisation, aesthetics, choice of materials, incorporation of environmental and social sustainability measures – particularly evidence that the UN sustainable development goals have been taken into account – are factors that will reinforce the primary aim: to make this project a standout initiative that will attract investors, businesses and visitors.’

Thessaloniki is the second-largest city in Greece, with more than a million residents. It was founded in 315 BC and is considered the cultural capital of the country, playing a major role in education and tourism.

The contest focuses on a large flat site overlooking the city port and located a short distance from the main train station. Proposals should include offices, administrative spaces, shops, food and beverage outlets, cafés, restaurants, a conference centre, leisure facility and housing.

Seven historic and abandoned buildings on the site will be retained. These are the Nousias tannery, the Porto Palace, the Benis tannery, a slaughterhouse, the Charilaou refrigerators, a pumping station and the Fix brewery.

Submissions must be in English and should comprise two A0-sized landscape presentation boards in digital format featuring plans, elevations, sections, three-dimensional views, and sketches.

Concepts will be judged on their overall concept, potential to create an identity for the area, integration with the surrounding city, quality of urban spaces, and contribution to sustainable development.

Judges will include Nikolaos Salpingidis, innovation director at Alumil; Mexican architect Gabriella Carillo; and Danish architect Kasper Guldager Jensen who will be representing the UIA.

The overall winner, to be announced on 25 November, will receive €20,000. There will also be a second prize of €15,000 and third prize of €10,000.

Additional fourth, fifth and sixth prizes worth €7,000, €5,000, and €3,000 respectively will also be announced along with four honourable mentions.

The registration deadline is 25 May and submissions must be completed by 15 October.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: