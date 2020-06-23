Competition: The Welding Institute fit-out

The Welding Institute (TWI) is seeking a consultant for a £2 million fit-out of its offices near Cambridge

The winning team will create a new 2,000m² office interior for the independent research and technology organisation on the second floor of an existing block at its Eric Parry-designed Granta Park headquarters.

The latest commission comes five years after the building – which features a lab and offices on its lower floors – was completed. The appointed consultant will design, cost control, tender the project and also manage the fitout contractor.

According to the brief: ‘In 2015 TWI opened a large new extension to their Granta Park headquarters. This consisted of three buildings including an engineering hall and a conference centre. The second building is a three-storey structure with laboratories on the ground floor and offices on the first floor.

‘The second floor was left at a shell stage with no toilets or internal finishes. It is now proposed to complete the fitting out of the building with the assistance of grant funding from the LEP. The area to be fitted out is approximately 2,000m² and the construction budget is in the order of £1.8m-to-£2.0m.’

TWI was founded in Cambridge in 1946 to lead research on welding techniques. Today the organisation focuses on wide range of issues relating to manufacturing, fabrication and whole-life integrity management technologies.

TWI is based at the Granta Park business estate in Great Abington around 12km from Cambridge. Eric Parry completed a new £42 million extension to the headquarters, featuring three buildings in 2015.

Bids for the latest contract will be evaluated 24 per cent on financial information, 24 per cent on previous experience, 16 per cent on resources, 10 per cent on quality assurance, 16 per cent on health and safety, and 10 per cent on professional and business standing.

The deadline for applications is midday, 20 July.

