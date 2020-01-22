Competition: The Portsmouth Phoenix

Project Compass has launched an open call for participants for a three-day workshop investigating housing solutions in Portsmouth

The workshop, from 4-6 March, is open to architects and planners aged 40 and under, and will focus on the site of two city-centre residential tower blocks which have been scheduled for demolition amid safety concerns following the Grenfell disaster.

Participants will develop their proposals for the site during the workshop – to be held at the University of Portsmouth School of Architecture – and receive mentorship from Bell Phillips Architects, Mikhail Riches, Proctor & Matthews Architects, RCKa and Ruth Butler Architect.

In its brief, Project Compass says the towers, Leamington House and Horatio House, ‘have had their cladding stripped and been evacuated, post-Grenfell. Following survey investigations, the towers are now scheduled for demolition – leaving the city’s housing stock reduced, although social housing demand continues to rise.

‘This new housing paradigm establishes the context for The Portsmouth Phoenix competition … This unique design masterclass will provide a matchless opportunity to explore exemplary and sustainable future urban housing, engaging the public while contributing knowledge towards the site’s development.’

The island city of Portsmouth in Hampshire is witnessing a surge in its population which has placed increased pressure on the availability of high-quality housing at affordable prices. The city is home to a major port and naval base and has a population of 205,400 with a greater density than that of London.

The workshop comes some three years after Project Compass held an ‘elephant cage’ competition focusing on ways to improve a series of proposed sea defences surrounding Portsmouth.

Representing 18 hours of core CPD, the workshop will include a site visit, team composition session, evening social, design development day with lectures, interim reviews and final presentations.

Applications should include two A4 pages featuring a CV and written reasons for wishing to attend the event. Selected teams will receive subsistence but not accommodation.

The deadline for applications is midday, 10 February.

