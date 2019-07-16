Competition: The Paddocks, Canvey Island

Castle Point Borough Council is seeking a design team for a new multi-functional community facility on Canvey Island

The winner of the estimated £10,000-to-£20,000 contract will explore a series of cost and energy-efficient options for the redevelopment of an existing community hall known as The Paddocks located on the reclaimed island in the Thames estuary in Essex.

The project aims to create a new build venue for entertainment, catered events, markets and exhibitions. The chosen practice will advise on the size and capacity of the venue along with additional required infrastructure such as car parking.

According to the brief: ‘The council is looking to appoint a professional team of specialist advisors to work alongside officers and members, to explore what kind of service offer would be viable on the Paddocks site on Canvey Island.

‘Specifically, the Council is seeking professional advice to establish: whether there is sufficient latent demand within a realistic catchment area to support the provision of a multi-functional facility capable of accommodating larger entertainment events, catering functions, craft fairs, exhibitions as well as community groups/private hirers, operating at a cost neutral or surplus position.’

Canvey is a 18.44km2 island which transformed from a largely agricultural landscape into a major seaside resort and industrial area during the twentieth century. Today the area is home to around 38,000 people.

Local landmarks include the 1933 Labworth Café designed by Ove Arup. The latest project will explore the possibility for creating a new community events facility on the island.

The completed feasibility study is expected to shape a brief for the design of the new centre. Bids will be evaluated 40 per cent on technical score and 60 per cent on cost.

The deadline for applications is 12noon on 23 August.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Chris Mills

Castle Point Borough Council

Kiln Road

Benfleet

SS7 1TF

Tel: 01268882452

Email: cmills@castlepoint.gov.uk