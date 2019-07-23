Competition: The New Stöckach, Stuttgart

An open international contest has been launched to redevelop a 4.25-hectare former energy centre in central Stuttgart

The two-phase ‘Fair bit of Stuttgart’ competition – organised by German power company Energie Baden-Württemberg (EnBW) in collaboration with the city council – seeks bold ‘outstanding’ visions to transform an entire urban block into a new residential area featuring around 800 apartments.

The phased project will see the historic Hackstraße-Stöckachstraße Quarter – which currently features a training centre, substation, several offices blocks and two underground bunkers –redeveloped as a compact mixed-use district with improved connections to the surrounding area.

According to the brief: ‘The 4.25-hectare space will no longer be required as plant grounds in the future and is to be developed into an urban district — a quality area of Stuttgart that will act as a part of the city as a whole, while also providing an outstanding example to urban regions well beyond Stuttgart.

‘It is set to change from being a place of work for 1,000 people to become an integrated quarter where people can live together, make their home, work together in businesses large and small, share a common space, laugh and have fun: a positive urban development in Stöckach, with a neighbourhood feel’

Located in the Stöckach district around 1.5km east of Stuttgart’s central station, the EnBW site was originally used as a technical base for the company’s operations but is now mostly unused and considered unfit for purpose.

The latest project will transform the Hackstraße-Stöckachstraße Quarter into a new area featuring around 80 per cent residential and 20 per cent commercial uses. Concepts will be expected to emphasise ‘modularity, flexibility, adaptivity and resilience.’

Applications will be judged on their overall urban quality, arrangement of public and private open spaces, sustainability and ecology, quality of new housing and non-residential uses, cost-effectiveness and feasibility.

Judges will include Andreas Hofer, head of Office for Urban Planning and Housing for the State Capital of Stuttgart; Peter Pätzold, mayor for urban planning, housing and environmental Issues; and London-based architect Johannes Hoffmann.

A total of €240,000 will be shared between the teams selected to proceed to the design phase of the competition. The overall winner, to be announced in December, will receive €40,000 while a second prize of €30,000, third prize of €20,000 and two honourable mentions worth €20,000 each will also be awarded.

The deadline for applications is 23 August.

How to apply

Visit the competition website and view the contract notice for more information

Contact details

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG

Durlacher Allee 93

Karlsruhe

76131

Germany

Email: sta@c4c-berlin.de