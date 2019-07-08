Competition: The Low Line

The RIBA has announced an international contest to design a sustainable masterplan for London’s Low Line

The anonymous competition invites multi-disciplinary teams of architects, landscape architects, artists, ecologists and designers to create a ‘green and creative vision and strategy’ for the project which will transform Victorian viaducts connecting Bankside, London Bridge and Bermondsey.

The contest – backed by Better Bankside and the Low Line Steering Group with support from the Lund Trust – will select a masterplan to unlock the potential of underused spaces and boost ecology along the viaducts. Five shortlisted teams will receive £4,000 + VAT to further develop their schemes and the overall winner will be appointed to take forward one or more sites along the route.

Donald Hyslop, chair of Better Bankside and the Low Line Steering Group, said: ‘The Low Line is fast becoming a special public place for Londoners and visitors from all over the world. Our exciting new partnership with the Lund Trust and RIBA Competition offers the chance to plot its future.

‘It is an opportunity to look afresh at one of the more special, intriguing, idiosyncratic and diverse neighbourhoods in London. We are looking forward to exploring new ideas that ensure a green and sustainable future of the Low Line and those living and working nearby.’

The Low Line is a proposed linear regeneration focussing on a series of nineteenth century viaducts stretching from Southwark tube station on Blackfriars Road in the west to Southwark Park Road in the east. Historically the structures have been underused a street level, creating a physical barrier between central and south London.

The phased project aims to transform the brick-arched structures into a new continuous piece of green infrastructure featuring a ‘world class walking route’ and engaging public spaces which enhance urban biodiversity and promote the health and wellbeing of residents and businesses.

Initiatives already underway include Musicity x Low Line, a series of 15 newly-commissioned musical works responding to specific sites along the route and beyond. Earlier proposals for public spaces throughout the area include the Bankside Urban Forest by Witherford Watson Mann.

The latest competition aims to raise visibility and awareness of the project and identify a series of solutions for individual spaces which could be delivered in the coming years. It is supported by the Lund Trust, a charitable fund of Lisbet Rausing and Peter Baldwin.

Rausing and Baldwin said: ‘We are excited to be part of the Low Line project, which we hope will open a path for communities and nature to thrive. This competition is a chance to help shape plans for a green and biodiverse public space, and to inspire a vision for greener, healthier and more inclusive cities.’

Judges will include Rausing; Landscape Institute president Adam White; Tim Rettler of the Greater London Authority regeneration team; Rebecca Lury, deputy Leader of Southwark Council; and Graham Morrison, partner at Bankside-based Allies and Morrison who will be acting as RIBA adviser.

Commenting on the launch, Morrison said: ‘The rail viaducts are an integral part of the character of Bankside, London Bridge and Bermondsey. As industrial infrastructure, they had long been a barrier but they are now being rediscovered, and this competition offers an ideal opportunity to knit them into the fabric of our neighbourhood.’

The deadline for applications is 2pm on 2 September.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

RIBA Competitions

No 1 Aire Street

Leeds

LS1 4PR

Tel: 0113 203 1490

Email: riba.competitions@riba.org