Competition: The Citadels, Carlisle

Cumbria County Council is recruiting a design team for a major £100 million mixed-use regeneration scheme in the historic centre of Carlisle

The winning multi-disciplinary team will design a new 13,800m² campus for the University of Cumbria within the Grade I-listed Citadels complex located immediately next to the Grade II*-listed Carlisle train station. The contract value is estimated at £500,000.

The project will transform a prominent 1.65-hectare site featuring two Grade I-listed former court houses, the former offices of the county council and other neighbouring properties. New commercial, residential, and cultural and leisure facilities will also be delivered.

According to the brief: ‘The Carlisle Citadels site, located at the southern extent of Carlisle City Centre, comprises the block of land encompassing English St, Victoria Viaduct and English Damside. Hosting the Grade I-listed Citadel buildings (Crown Court Citadel to the west and Nisi Prius to the east), the site creates a prominent and attractive entrance to Carlisle centre.

‘There is now a requirement to develop an Outline Business Case that builds on previous study work. This will focus on the Citadels themselves but would nonetheless be mindful of a range of other development opportunities on neighbouring sites. The project involves re-development of the 1.65-hectare Citadels site for a range of uses designed to revitalise the city centre and Carlisle, attract more people of working age and contribute to the improvement of productivity.’

Located around 16 km south of the Scottish border on the West coast of England, Carlisle is a former Roman settlement and military stronghold. The city is now the largest settlement in Cumbria with more than 100,000 inhabitants.

The Carlisle Citadels are situated at the Southern end of the historic centre and were originally constructed in 1541 by Henry VIII. The landmark towers were later converted by Thomas Telford and Robert Smirke into a pair of courts but are no disused.

The historic complex is no longer used for civic purposes but the buildings were recently restored and are now open to the public. A Grade II-listed former wall which was once part of Carlisle Gaol is also included within the project site.

The winning team will create a masterplan for the site and an outline business case for its regeneration. The consultant will also be required to either develop plans to RIBA Stage 3 and submit for planning, draw up employer’s requirements for a design and build appointment at RIBA Stage 2, or produce design requirements for a development agreement with a third party.

The latest contract comes less than a year after Carmody Groarke was appointed to draw up a masterplan for a major revamp of Tullie House Museum and Art Gallery nearby.

Bids will be evaluated 80 per cent on relevant experience and 20 per cent on societal and environmental value.

The deadline for applications is 12noon on 21 October.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Hayley Samson

Cumbria County Council

Cumbria House

107-117 Botchergate

Carlisle

CA1 1RD

Telephone: +44 1228226417

Email: hayley.samson@cumbria.gov.uk