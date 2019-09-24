Competition: Tenterden Cinema

Tenterden Town Council in Kent is seeking a design consultant for a new two-screen ‘boutique’ cinema

The architect selected for the estimated £20,000 contract will complete a feasibility study for the facility within the Grade II-listed Pebbles building on Tenterden High Street.

The project will transform the prominent 18th-century complex – currently used as a clothing store – into an ‘up-market boutique’ cinema and bar. Burrell Foley Fischer completed a site options study for the new facility last year.

In its brief, the council says it is inviting bids from ‘suitably qualified and experienced consultants for the conduct of a building feasibility study for a two-screen boutique cinema to be located at The Pebbles building, 55 High Street, Tenterden, Kent, TN30 6BD.

‘Bidders shall demonstrate that they have broad experience of the study and design of boutique cinemas and have extensive experience of study and design of projects involving change of use of listed buildings. Bidders shall provide evidence of the quality of designs of boutique cinemas previously undertaken.’

Tenterden is a small town of around 7,000, overlooking the River Rother on the edge The Weald of Kent. Three years ago the town council held a consultation with local residents which revealed support for a cinema.

The project will transform the Pebbles building on High Street which is owned by the council. The scheme is likely to involve the demolition and replacement of a rear extension to the historic landmark.

The winning team will explore two potential options for the site and create a strategic brief for the project supported by key stakeholders. A vision for the neighbouring Memorial Gardens will also be required.

The deadline for applications is 4 November.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Claire Gilbert

Tenterden Town Council

The Town Hall,24 High Street

TENTERDEN

TN306AN

Tel: 01580 762271

Email: dtc@tenterdentowncouncil.gov.uk