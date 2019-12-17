Competition: Tendring retail study

The team selected for the estimated £30,000 contract will investigate the existing and future shopping needs of the coastal district which stretches from the Stour Estuary in the north, to the North Sea in the south and Colne estuary in the south-west, and includes Clacton-on-Sea (pictured) as its principle settlement.

The project aims to establish whether Tendring’s existing retail centres can meet growing demands in the area and what new types of shopping facilities will be needed between now and 2033. Proposals for how to transform existing retail-led town centres, such as Clacton-on-Sea, will also be required.

According to the brief: ‘Tendring District Council is seeking to commission consultants to undertake a retail and town centre uses study for the district to update the council’s evidence informing its emerging local plan.

‘As part of the commission, the council requires a detailed health check and commercial potential assessment for Clacton town centre to inform proposals for intervention aimed at rejuvenating the area and the council’s business case submission to the government’s “Future High Streets Fund”.’

Located around 110km from central London, Tendring is a coastal district of north east Essex which has been a popular tourist destination since the nineteenth century. Major settlements within the area include Clacton-on-Sea, Dovercourt, Harwich, Frinton-on-Sea, Walton-on-the-Naze, Manningtree, and Brightlingsea.

The latest study will review retail facilities across the district and deliver a more detailed analysis for the centre of Clacton-on-Sea which has been in decline as a seaside tourist destination since the 1970s. Hat Projects, Igloo, Maccreanor Lavington, DK-CM, Antea and Potter Raper Partnership were recently selected to draw up a ‘place plan’ for the neighbouring suburb of Jaywick which suffers from the highest risk of flooding in the country.

Bids for the contract will be evaluated will be evaluated 80 per cent on technical score and 20 per cent on price. The deadline for applications is 24 January.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Tendring District Council

Town Hall

Station Road

CLACTON-ON-SEA

CO15 1SE

Email: procurement@tendringdc.gov.uk