Competition: Tatton health and community hub, Chorley

Chorley Council in Lancashire is recruiting an architect to design a £13 million health and community hub

The winning team will develop plans to RIBA Stage 3 for a GP surgery, community centre, café, nursery, private housing and possibly a pharmacy on a suburban site currently occupied by a community centre and a former bus depot which are both owned by the council.

The project, planned to complete in 2022, will also upgrade Tatton Recreation Ground, which surrounds the existing community centre, and reconfigure an existing bowling green. New assisted living accommodation and private housing will furthermore be included in the project which will be expected to support the council’s ambition to be carbon neutral by 2030.

In its brief, the council says it is ‘inviting quotations for the supply and delivery of architectural design services up to RIBA stage 3 for a proposed health development at the former bus depot on Eaves Lane, Tatton Community Centre and Tatton Recreation Ground.

‘The proposed scheme entails the demolition of the former bus depot off Eaves Lane and Tatton community centre to allow the development of a new facility comprising: community centre and café; GP surgery and potential pharmacy; private domestic housing; nursery; residential assisted living apartments; improvements to Tatton recreation ground; reconfigurations to existing bowling accommodation; and the provision of temporary accommodation during the redevelopment works, for the community centre and nursery.’

The project will provide a range of healthcare and community support services while also upgrading an existing recreation ground, creating a civic plaza and building around 15 new private homes for sale.

The town of Chorley is 31km north-west of Manchester and has around 34,000 inhabitants.

Applicants must hold public liability insurance of £5 million, employers’ liability insurance of £10 million, and professional indemnity cover of £5 million. Bids will be evaluated 50 per cent on quality and 50 per cent on cost.

The deadline for applications is midday, 20 April.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Chorley Council

Town Hall

Market Street

Chorley

PR7 1DP

Tel: +44 1257515622

Email: procurement@chorley.gov.uk