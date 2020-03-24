Competition: Surrey Police headquarters

The Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Surrey is recruiting a design team to design a £50 million base in Leatherhead

The winning architectural-led multidisciplinary will design and deliver a headquarters for the PCC on a 4ha site on Cleeve Road on the western fringes of the Surrey town. The plot was formerly home to the Electrical Research Association and Cobham Industries and was purchased by the client for £20.5 million last year.

The project, part of the Surrey Police Building the Future programme, will create a central hub for the county’s senior leadership, roads policing team and tactical firearms unit. Proposals for the site will be expected to boost health and wellbeing for employees and also support the client’s ambition to be carbon neutral by 2030. A quantity surveyor and project manager are also sought in separate lots.

In its brief, the PCC says: ‘The Surrey Police Building the future programme … will transform our estate and the way we work, deliver modern, efficient and flexible working environments that will reduce costs, enhance conditions for our staff and enable more agile and collaborative ways of working supported by modern technology and a culture of trust.’

Leatherhead is a commuter hub near the M25 motorway with around 11,00 inhabitants. Its position in the centre of Surrey has made it an important transport hub for centuries.

The latest project is to be built within an out-of-town business park which has several large office buildings, a car park and a large open green space.

First-round bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. Five shortlisted teams will each receive £3,000 to draw up conceptual proposals for future workplaces and external areas on the site. The project is scheduled to complete in 2025.

The deadline for applications is midday, 21 April.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Rob McCarthy

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey

PO Box 412

Surrey

Guildford

GU3 1BR

Email:

Tel: +44 7976982887