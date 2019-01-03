Competition: Strata Florida Centre, Wales

The Prince’s Foundation is recruiting a design team for a major new visitor centre at the ruins of Strata Florida Abbey in Ceredigion, Wales

The winner of the estimated £25,000 contract will complete a detailed options appraisal and outline business plan for a new visitor hub focusing on the former Cistercian abbey which was founded in the 12th century and abandoned 400 years later.

The Strata Florida Centre project, backed by the Strata Florida Trust, will create an internationally recognised centre for Welsh heritage, craft and culture while also conserving the historic buildings, providing new educational and research facilities and boosting the local economy.

According to the brief: ‘The strategic objectives at the revitalised Strata Florida Centre are to provide innovative support of the regional community and its economy, blended with the emergence of Strata Florida as a national visitor destination.

‘The project will seek to reinstate Strata Florida’s importance at the rural heartland of Mid-West Wales, supporting the local economy by creating jobs, generating economic activity and bringing more visitors into the area and for a longer time.’

Strata Florida Abbey was founded by Cistercian monks in 1164 and later transformed into a military base by Henry IV before being wound down by Henry VIII during the dissolution of the monasteries.

Today the site is mostly ruined and only foundations and a large Romanesque-style archway remain.

The winning team will complete a detailed options appraisal and outline business plan for the site near Tregaron which includes the former abbey, a church, cemetery, car park and other associated structures.

A consultant team to draw up a conservation management plan for the landmark was also previously sought by the foundation in a separate contract announced last month.

Bids for the latest contract will be evaluated 30 per cent on cost, 25 per cent on quality, 25 per cent on previous experience, and 20 per cent on deliverability.

The deadline for applications is 5pm, 25 January.

