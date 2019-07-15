Competition: Stoke-on-Trent Council framework

Teams selected for the four-year agreement will have the opportunity to work on a £470 million pipeline of projects including £55 million worth of new housing; a £19.5 million overhaul of the town hall, markets and other civic facilities; and £5 million worth of schools improvements.

The framework is divided into 18 lots with one lot covering architectural projects valued under £700,000 and another covering projects valued higher. Around £8 million worth of fees is expected to be tendered through each of the two architectural services lots.

According to the brief: ‘Stoke-on-Trent City Council is embarking on an ambitious and transformational capital programme, worth over £470 million over a period of five years. Delivering this programme will have an extensive requirement for professional services, so the council is establishing this framework to allow access to the services it requires.

‘In addition, the city council is making this framework available to all other relevant contracting authorities in Staffordshire, Shropshire, Cheshire and Derbyshire. The opportunity presented through this framework is therefore much greater than the city council’s own expenditure suggests.’

Located between Manchester and Birmingham in Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent is a major former industrial city with a population of more than 260,000 people. The polycentric, which became a city in 1910 following the merger of six towns, missed out to Coventry in the race to become UK City of Culture 2021 two years ago.

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios won a contest for a new £40 million ‘Catalyst Building’ for Staffordshire University in Stoke-on-Trent in 2018.

The latest framework will cover around £470 million worth of development across the city from 2019 through to 2023. Alongside architecture, other lots will cover building surveying, employer’s agent services, planning consultancy, principle designer services and additional disciplines.

The framework will also work with councils; police, fire and rescue services; registered social landlords; NHS trusts; and further and higher education facilities across Staffordshire, Cheshire, Shropshire and Derbyshire.

Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 5pm on 12 August.

