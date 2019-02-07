Competition: St Paul’s Plinth

The London Festival of Architecture (LFA) has launched a design contest for a new £12,500 Installation close to St Paul’s Cathedral

The competition invites architects, designers and artists to propose a futuristic and contextual Installation which builds on an existing frame structure – known as the St Paul’s Gateway – completed by ScottWhitbyStudio and Arup as part of last year’s festival.

The project, supported by Cheapside Business Alliance, aims to harness the canopy outside St Paul’s tube station ‘as a basis for new work that can both resonate with the site’s rich heritage and offer a glimpse into the future of the Square Mile.’ The winning team will work with the client and ARUP to their scheme installed in time for this year’s LFA in June.

LFA director Tamsie Thomson said: ’There are few places in the City of London as prominent as the “St Paul’s Plinth”, making this an outstanding opportunity for architects, designers and artists to make their mark as part of the London Festival of Architecture in 2019.

‘We are grateful to the Cheapside Business Alliance and the City of London Corporation for sharing our vision of using the City as a backdrop for new installations that celebrate brilliant new architecture and design.’

Anne O’Neill, chair of Cheapside Business Alliance said: ’The “St Paul’s Plinth” project is both a wonderful opportunity for creative talent to be seen by a huge public and media audience, and for the Cheapside Business Alliance to showcase the district’s evolution as a leading London destination for business and tourism.

‘We are delighted to be working with the London Festival of Architecture on this exciting project, and I’m looking forward to seeing a wide range of exciting proposals.’

Carolyn Dywer, director of built environment at the City of London Corporation said: ’The City of London has long been home to exceptional examples of architecture, art and design.

‘As we look forward to once again playing host to the LFA festival in 2019, this project will provide an opportunity for London’s creative talent to inspire the imaginations of residents, workers and visitors to this gateway to the City’s Culture Mile.’

The St Paul’s Gateway installation was commissioned as part of last year’s LFA and features 400 highly reflective Anodised Aluminium poles suspended vertically from a simple light weight structural canopy.

The suspended part of the Isntallation will be deinstalled In May leaving the trapezoidal gateway structure standing and ready for a ‘a second life’ based on the vision of the winning team.

Proposals for the new installation must be safe, durable, low-maintenance and low-cost. Judges Include Thomson, ScottWhitbyStudio director Alex Scott-Whitby, City property advisory team manager Simon McGinn, and a representative of the Cheapside Business Alliance

The deadline for applications Is 5 March.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more Information

Contact details

Email: rosa@londonfestivalofarchitecture.org