Competition: Spelthorne Council framework

Teams selected for the four-year agreement will have the opportunity to work with the Surrey local authority on a range of projects including small, medium and large-scale residential developments, commercial schemes and new community facilities.

The framework is divided into five lots covering architecture, quantity surveying, structural engineering, mechanical and electrical engineering, and property and facilities management consultancy.

According to the brief: ‘The agreement will focus on a selected portfolio of properties, and the authority may, from time to time, add properties as it develops and / or acquires them.

‘The objective of this framework agreement is to assist the assets team in delivering a high volume of development projects over the next four years across the portfolio. In establishing this framework agreement, we wish to work with professional consultancies who will embrace our core values to consistently deliver high quality, cost effective projects.’

Speltorne Borough Council provides services to around 100,000 residents in the Surrey settlements of Staines-upon-Thames (pictured), Ashford, Sunbury-on-Thames, Shepperton, Stanwell and Laleham.

Since 2016 the local authority has invested around £1 billion commercial property, resulting in concerns over the potential impact of Covid-19 on its revenues and a move by government to stop councils from borrowing to invest in offices and shopping centres.

A split in Spelthorne’s Conservatives group has also left the council under no overall control.

Projects within the council’s development pipeline include several town centre regenerations involving large volumes of housing along with other smaller residential sites.

Bids for inclusion on the framework will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. Applicants must hold professional indemnity insurance of £5 million.

The deadline for applications is midday, 14 July.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Hilary Gillies

Spelthorne Borough Council

Council Offices

Knowle Green

Staines-upon-Thames

TW18 1XB

Email:

Tel: +44 1784446392