Competition: South West Hertfordshire growth strategy

The team selected for the estimated £250,000 contract will investigate potential options for boosting the development of new residential and workspace across the sub-region which is expected to see significant population and employment growth in the coming years.

The strategic study will cover development in the areas covered by Dacorum, St Albans, Three Rivers, Watford (pictured) and Hertsmere councils up to the year 2050. A consultant to deliver a multi-modal transport study is also sought in a separate lot.

According to the brief: ‘The South West Hertfordshire authorities wish to appoint consultants to undertake the preparation of a Strategic Growth Locations Study to inform the development of the South West Herts Joint Strategic Plan and the respective Local Plans which sit beneath it.

‘The purpose of the study will be to develop and then test a series of strategic spatial options to explore the potential for increasing the supply of housing and employment across South West Herts, and to identify what kinds of benefits, impacts, risks, infrastructure costs and policy implications arise from pursuing each of these options.’

South West Hertfordshire is a rapidly growing sub-region located on the north west fringes of London. The area has a workforce of around 371,000 people and a 2.7 per cent annual rate of jobs growth.

The study will focus on housing numbers types and distribution; economic priorities; key infrastructure interventions; green and blue infrastructure, and the long-term role of the Green Belt which accounts for around a quarter of the study area.

Bidders must hold public liability insurance of at least £5 million, professional indemnity insurance of £2 million, and employer’s liability insurance of £10 million. Applications will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality, technical ability, and deliverability; and 30 per cent on cost.

The deadline for applications is 12noon on 18 July.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Dacorum Borough Council

The Forum

The Marlowes

Hemel Hempstead

HP1 1DN

Tel: +44 1442228346

Email: sue.foster@dacorum.gov.uk