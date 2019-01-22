Competition: South Stoneham House and Highfield Campus, Southampton

The University of Southampton is recruiting architects for two major regeneration projects within its historic estate

The first project – valued at £4 million in fees – will transform the disused Grade II*-listed South Stoneham House (pictured) into a 400-unit student residential complex with social spaces and study areas incorporating a new-build element on the site of a 1960s tower annexe.

The second Heart of the Campus project – valued at £3.2 million in fees – will meanwhile replace ‘ageing and expensive-to-run’ facilities on the university’s 1960s Highfield Campus with a central building featuring an 800-seat lecture theatre, a cafeteria, study spaces, offices and enhanced public realm. Both schemes are planned to complete in 2022.

In its brief, the university says it is ‘developing a 10-year plan of capital investment in its infrastructure and buildings to position itself for the future. This project includes replacement or refurbishment of buildings near the end of their useful life.

‘The university therefore seeks expressions of interest from architects with experience in both masterplanning and the design of student residential projects within the higher education sector, in conjunction with the services of conservation architects with experience in the restoration of historic buildings and their functional integration into new uses.’

Founded as the Hartley Institution in 1862, the University of Southampton is today a leading Russell Group university with more than 23,000 students. The Highfield Campus was created on the site of a former First World War military hospital to a masterplan by Basil Spence.

The new building will feature lecture, conferencing, catering and social facilities along with enhanced public realm connections to its surrounding landscape and neighbouring structures.

South Stoneham House is a former manor house, built in 1708 and thought to have been designed by Nicholas Hawksmoor. The complex, around one mile from the main university campus, features a prominent 1960s tower block formerly used as student accommodation but now derelict.

The project will restore the mansion and replace its 1960s additions with an undergraduate, postgraduate and researcher residential centre. Social and study spaces will also be created within the historic building.

Interested teams must have an annual average turnover of at least £5 million as well as £10 million of public liability, £10 million of employers’ liability insurance, and £10 million of professional indemnity insurance.

Applicants may bid for both the Heart of the Campus and South Stoneham House contract but can only be awarded one of the jobs. Submissions will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost.

The deadline for applications is midday, 13 February.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

University of Southampton Procurement

University of Southampton

University Road

Southampton

SO17 1BJ

Tel: +44 2380595000

Email: procurement@soton.ac.uk