Competition: South Quay, Pembroke

Pembrokeshire County Council is seeking an architect for a new estimated £4 million Henry Tudor visitor centre in Pembroke, West Wales

The team chosen for the £225,000 contract will transform the abandoned South Quay buildings into a new heritage hub focussing on Henry Tudor who was born inside neighbouring Pembroke Castle and went on to win the War of the Roses.

The mixed-use project will see five disused structures converted to host a library and visitor centre along with several commercial units and new affordable homes. Upgrades to Mill Pond Car Park and new public realm connecting the castle to the town centre will also be delivered.

According to the brief: ‘The South Quay buildings and related public spaces provide the opportunity for a flagship project that can transform the town and create a much-needed link between the castle and the town centre.

‘The central element of the development proposal is to restore and bring back into beneficial use the five principal buildings within the scheme. Within this context, the scheme also includes the existing mill pond car park and immediate environs. These elements are included within the development envelope for its townscape enhancement and commercial economic development potential.’

Pembroke is a historic county town centred around a stone fortress which was founded by the Normans in 1093. The citadel – now known as Pembroke Castle – was the birthplace of the Henry Tudor who was the last English monarch to win the throne through battle.

The latest project focusses on five abandoned houses located on Castle Terrace and Northgate Street. A previous planning consent to redevelop the buildings as commercial units, flats and houses has now expired.

The winning architect team will deliver the scheme from the beginning of RIBA Stage 1 through to completion.

The deadline for applications is 2pm on 29 May.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Pembrokeshire County Council

County Hall, Haverfordwest

Pembrokeshire

SA61 1TP

Telephone: +44 1437775906

E-mail: sian.kerrison@pembrokeshire.gov.uk