Competition: Skipton Station Triangle

Craven District Council is seeking a masterplanner to rethink a large area in the west of Skipton in North Yorkshire

The team selected for the estimated £200,000 contract will draw up an ‘innovative and commercially-deliverable’ masterplan for a district known as the Skipton Station Triangle, which contains two opportunity sites earmarked for regeneration.

The project aims to transform the area into an ‘attractive and welcoming environment’ by introducing a mix of new uses and encouraging new development that helps unlock transport improvements in the immediate vicinity of the town’s train station and bus station.

In its brief, the council says it ‘is seeking proposals from interested firms or consortia with the skills and expertise to undertake the necessary background research produce a masterplan for the Skipton Station. The masterplan should set out a viable mix of uses that could be delivered by a mix of developers that will lead to the rejuvenation of Skipton Station Triangle.’

Skipton is a historic market town located in the Aire Valley on the southern fringes of the Yorkshire Dales. It is a popular tourist destination with attractions including the Leeds Liverpool Canal, Skipton Castle and Woods, and the Craven Museum and Gallery.

The latest project aims to ‘uncover and harness’ new opportunities to rejuvenate the area surrounding Skipton train station which has been zoned for commercial and employment-led development in the local plan.

The sites earmarked for regeneration are a 5.6ha plot surrounding the train station and a 1.95ha plot comprising the Cavendish Street Car Park and Skipton Bus Station.

Bidders will be expected to hold £5 million of employer’s liability insurance, £5 million of professional indemnity insurance and £5 million of public liability insurance.

Five teams will be invited to submit bids following a PQQ round which will focus on previous experience and capability. Applicants will be expected to provide three examples of relevant previous masterplanning contracts.

The deadline for applications is midday on 20 March.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Craven District Council

1 Belle Vue Square

Broughton Road

Skipton

BD23 1FJ

Email: tenders@cirruspurchasing.co.uk