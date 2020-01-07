Competition: Singapore Racecourse

The competition invites multidisciplinary teams of architects, masterplanners, landscape designers and experiential designers to imagine a new future for the city state’s only horse-racing venue, which is currently surrounded by a large number of stables and has seen a significant decline in revenues over the past decade.

The maximum 455,000m² project will maintain the race track while transforming the surrounding area into an ‘inspiring, delightful and unique’ leisure destination featuring themed attractions, community parks, accommodation and retail spaces. Five shortlisted teams will be invited to draw up design concepts following an expressions-of-interest round.

The turf club says participating teams must ‘propose the best design strategies and development concepts to help establish a new and endearing identity for the racecourse that will attract a wide profile of visitors, including families, through injection of wholesome new attractions, programmes and activities on site.

‘This will require a reimagination of how the racecourse land, its existing facilities, infrastructure and operations can be rationalised, replanned and optimised to free up space for its redevelopment into an integrated leisure destination with unique offerings and extraordinary attractions. All these shall be carried out without affecting horse-racing operations and activities which remain a key activity on site.’

The racecourse, on the northern fringes of Singapore close to Kranji Mass Rapid Transit, has been home to the 177-year-old Singapore Turf Club since the turn of the millennium. Gaming revenues at the venue, which hosts races twice a week on Fridays and Sundays, have fallen from S$2 billion to S$1.2 billion in the past 10 years.

The redevelopment project is expected to feature a range of experiential attractions along with ‘delightful and endearing community spaces and parks that are meaningful, enjoyable and memorable for all visitors.’

First-round applications will be judged 30 per cent on team capability and 70 per cent on design intent. Five shortlisted teams will receive S$250,000 (£140,000) each to participate in the design phase of the competition. Submissions for the conceptual masterplan will be evaluated 80 per cent on quality and 20 per cent on price.

The overall winner, to be announced on 31 July, will be invited to enter a contract to review the masterplan and implement the project. The deadline for applications is 21 February.

How to apply

View the contract notice, brief, project description and appendices for more information

Contact details

Tan Siew Tin

Singapore Turf Club

1 Turf Club Avenue

Singapore 738078

Email: