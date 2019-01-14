Competition: Singapore Founders’ Memorial

The Singapore Institute of Architects has launched an international contest for a landmark new memorial to the country’s founders

Open to architects worldwide – the competition seeks concepts for a 13,700m² landscaped memorial and museum celebrating Singapore’s early leaders and the island country’s founding ideals and values.

The project, planned to complete in 2027, will occupy a prominent five-hectare site within the Bay East Garden section of Gardens by the Bay immediately opposite Wilkinson Eyre’s iconic Cooled Conservatories Complex.

Lee Tzu Yang, chair of the Founders’ Memorial Committee, said: ‘Through the competition, we hope to seek out the best design – one that would honour the founding values of this country and make excellent use of the site.

‘We envision that it will be a space which everyone of all ages can enjoy and relate to, and an icon that Singaporeans can be proud of and share with our future generations. We look forward to seeing how Singaporeans’ hopes and wishes for the Founders’ Memorial could come to life.’

Located on the southern tip of the Malay Peninsula, Singapore was founded as a trading post of the British East India Company in 1819 and became an independent sovereign nation in 1965. The country’s first prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew, passed away in 2015.

The ambitious project aims to deliver an ‘educational, reflective and inspiring’ facility focussing on ‘national, community and personal milestones’ within Singapore’s development. Installations will focus on the city-state’s post-war history and early decades of independence.

The 13,700m² complex will feature temporary and permanent galleries, a visitor centre, multi-purpose rooms, a volunteer suite, family spaces, and a viewing gallery overlooking the bay. A landscaped external memorial will also be included.

Proposals must address connectivity and access to the waterfront site which is due to receive a new pedestrian bridge, water taxi rank, and metro station. The competition is organised by the Singapore Institute of Architects on behalf of the Founders’ Memorial Committee and Singapore’s National Heritage Board.

Judges include Studio Libeskind founder Daniel Libeskind, Jun-ichi Inada of WIN Landscape Planning & Design International, Kiat W. Tan from Gardens by the Bay, and Fun Siew Leng – chief urban designer at Singapore’s Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Up to six shortlisted teams will receive SGD$60,000 each to participate in the design phase of the competition. The overall winner, to be announced early next year, will receive a SGD$150,000 prize.

The deadline for applications is 12noon local time (GMT +8) on 5 April.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: design_competition@sia.org.sg