Competition: Silecroft Beach Café, Cumbria

The chosen team will draw up plans for a ‘high-quality, eco-friendly, contemporary eye-catching’ retail pavilion to replace a temporary café at the beach, which is the only coastal bathing area in the Lake District National Park.

The project, planned to complete in 2021, will deliver a ‘low energy, low maintenance’ facility featuring indoor and outdoor seating, a kitchen and serving area, public toilets and an outdoor showering area. The building should also integrate visitor information for residents and tourists.

In its brief, the council says it wants ‘the successful contractor to develop the design for a purpose-built single-storey building, which would become a critical tool in supporting the visitor economy in the Western Lake District as well as catering for the significant number of local users who currently use the beach for a wide variety of recreational activities.’

The Lake District National Park covers a 2,362km2 area of dramatic highlands and coastline. It is the most visited national park in the United Kingdom with more than 16.4 million people travelling to the area every year.

In August, emerging London-based practice Outpost won an RIBA contest for new housing for young people in Burneside, in the South Lakes. The brief called for innovative proposals for flexible, affordable housing for people aged between 16 and 34 – a demographic underrepresented in the region.

The160m2 single-storey building will feature a 30-capacity café, a kitchen, toilets and a small office, retail and information area. Externally it will include a shower, up to 16 seats with shelter from the wind and rain, and landscaping.

The winning team will take the project up to and beyond the planning stage, working up fully costed drawings to the end of RIBA stage 4 ready for tendering for construction. Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality, 25 per cent on price and 15 per cent on cost.

The deadline for applications is 16 December.



Eric Barker

Copeland Borough Council

The Copeland Centre

Catherine Street

Whitehaven

CA28 7SJ

Tel: +44 1946598526

Email: Eric.barker@copeland.gov.uk